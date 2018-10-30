Police investigating crash and apparent shooting on Champlain St. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Police say that at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to 301 Champlain Street for a motor vehicle accident and possible shots fired.

Officers found a car parked on the street with extensive damage to the front end.

The other car seems to have fled before police arrived. Police believe the driver of that car may have also fired shots before leaving.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.