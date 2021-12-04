Police investigating armed robbery at Geneva gas station

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening.
Officers say it happened at Pick Quick gas station on East North Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Officers say that upon their arrival, it was reported that the suspect entered the gas station, displayed a black hand gun and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a full face covering. Officers say the suspect then left the gas station with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Geneva Police Department is being assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.