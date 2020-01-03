Breaking News
Police investigating a homicide in Canandaigua

Police investigating a homicide in Canandaigua

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Route 16 in the Town of Canandaigua early Friday morning.

Deputies say a woman is dead and a male victim was taken to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight.

Officers say they are actively looking for a person of interest. They also say there is no concern for residents in the area and that it is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, News 8 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss