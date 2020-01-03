Police investigating a homicide in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Route 16 in the Town of Canandaigua early Friday morning.

Deputies say a woman is dead and a male victim was taken to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight.

Officers say they are actively looking for a person of interest. They also say there is no concern for residents in the area and that it is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, News 8 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.