Police investigating 2 vehicle crash in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in the area of 1806 Penfield Rd. Tuesday evening.

They say the driver of a 2011 Honda Civic, a 63-year-old woman from Macedon, attemped to enter or cross into the roadway when she were struck by a 2014 Ram pickup truck operated by a 55-year-old man from Rochester.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Penfield Fire Department and was taken to Strong with serious injuries.

The man was taken to RGH with a complaint of chest pain.

Officials say drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing.