4-year-old Spencerport boy dies in Adirondacks, NYSP investigating as drowning

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

SANTA CLARA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating after a 4-year-old Spencerport boy drowned in the Adirondacks.

Officials say it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Rollins Pond campground in the town of Santa Clara.

Police were called for the report of a missing child when the boy, William Mytych, was last seen playing with adult family members in the water near their campsite.

His body was found in that water an hour and a half later.

The Franklin County Coroner responded to the scene and declared the boy deceased.

