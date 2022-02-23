ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a triple stabbing near Hudson Avenue in Rochester

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they were told a man had been stabbed. Officers found two stabbing victims in the area, and a third was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victims were 26, 23, and 20 years old. Police said all three received non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, it happened near the corner of Hudson Avenue and Nash Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.