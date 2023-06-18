SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have confirmed there was a shooting outside of Destiny USA on Saturday night.

Syracuse Police say one shot was fired outside of the mall near the Solar Street entrance, following a fight that broke out inside of Destiny USA around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

At a press briefing shortly following the incident, police confirmed there was one victim, a male in his 20s, who was shot in the neck. He was taken to Upstate Hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody, according to SPD First Deputy Richard Shoff. However, police have evidence of the suspect(s) fleeing the scene.

As a result of the shooting, Destiny USA was put in lockdown.

As police were on the scene investigating, many shoppers and employees were trapped inside of the mall Saturday night.

After the stay in place was lifted, some stores decided to close up early for safety reasons. The Ashanti concert scheduled at APEX Saturday night was cancelled.

This is an active investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 422-5222.

The investigation remains ongoing.