15-year-old shot Tuesday on Saxton Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a teenager was found shot along Saxton Street in the city Tuesday evening.

According to police, the 15-year-old was shot around 9:00 p.m. Responding officers found him inside a home. They did not immediately know where the shooting happened.

Investigators say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

