Police investigate shooting on Niagara Street

On Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound in Rochester.

Police say they believe a car was heading down Niagara Street when several gunshots were fired. The car was struck multiple times.  

A female who was a passenger in the car was hurt, but not badly. It’s unclear if she was shot, hit by bullet fragments, or glass.

At this point in the investigation the police believe that the occupants of the vehicle were intended targets.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody. 

