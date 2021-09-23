Police investigate shooting on Maryland Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Maryland Street in the city.

Officers were called to Maryland Street near Glendale Park around 8:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. Investigators say they did find evidence shots were fired in the area.

A short time later police were called to nearby Brooklyn Street, where they found a 33-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.