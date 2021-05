ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gladys Street area in Rochester. Police say the victim is 27 years old, with life-threatening injuries.

Roadways in the area are closed, including portions of Conkey Avenue and Nielson Street. Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Here at corner of Conkey and Nielsen one block from a large police investigation on Gladys St (straight down the road ahead to the right). More on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/VdZa5MjCZt — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 13, 2021

