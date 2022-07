ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after shooting at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Electric Avenue.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot around 3:45 p.m. He was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators on scene said they believed the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.