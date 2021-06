ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police investigation is underway in the area of Jay Street and Orchard Street in Rochester.

Police were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Investigators have not shared any information, but the Rochester Police Locust Club confirmed a person was shot.

There is no word yet on that person’s condition.

Walking up to scene a woman who lives on Jay St noted to me that if there was gunfire it blended in with the fireworks. They continue in the background here. pic.twitter.com/FHZEtL021H — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) June 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.