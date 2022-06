ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They have not released any further information about the victim or cause of death.

RPD on scene of a homicide on lang st. Road is blocked off @News_8 pic.twitter.com/bzZ60o73eV — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.