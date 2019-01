Police investigate potential home invasion in Irondequoit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Irondequoit Police officers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called to a potential home invasion on New Year's Day on Point Pleasant Road in Irondequoit.

Responding officers drew their long guns out and two k-9 units were called to the scene.

Valerie geer says she was not expecting to spend new year's day at home with dozens of police officers outside her house.

"Scary, it's scary, I immediately locked the door, I stayed inside for awhile until I saw a police officer and asked if they had the suspect in custody," said Geer.

Police were called to point pleasant rd. after a woman called 911, said her home had been invaded and she'd been stabbed in the neck by the intruder.



"Upon arrival, myself and other officers did locate a female victim inside with a visible wound and we asked if the invader was still in the home she said she didn't know where that person was," said Lt. James Reed of IPD.



Residents in the area were told to shelter in place as k9 units and police investigated the reported home invasion. Police say they did not find anyone inside the house, and are not yet saying this was definitely a home invasion.



"At this point it's under investigation, we're speaking with the victim right now, trying to review video footage talk to neighbors and try to piece this investigation together," said Reed.

That's not changing how Geer says she's going to respond.



"Right now I'm going to consider it a home invasion so I'm going to take extra precautions and protect my kids, alarm on, cameras on," said Geer.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, and will be questioned further.