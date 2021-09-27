Police investigate fatal stabbing on West Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Rochester Monday evening.

It happened on West Main Street in the city around 6:00 p.m. According to police, officers arriving on scene found a 36-year-old man outside with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police say there does not appear to be any danger to the public. They did not say why they believe that to be the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.