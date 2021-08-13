Police: Man dead after being hit by car on Remington Street may have been shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of a fatal incident on Remington Street in the City of Rochester.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday. Police on the scene said a man was hit by a car, taken to a hospital, and pronounced dead. They are investigating reports from the hospital that the victim also suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Remington Street is closed between Pardee Street and Morrill Street for the ongoing investigation.

On scene of a heavy police presence on corner of Remington st and Ave D. Hearing reports from citizens of a shooting. Remington is blocked off from Pardee to Morrill st. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hXydpvbRIt — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.