Police investigate fatal shooting on Maryland Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Maryland Street near Glenwood Avenue in the city.

Investigators say officers were called to the house around 1:45 Thursday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive male inside. They found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim did not live at the house, but friends and family knew he was there and had not heard from him in a while. They called police to the scene. Investigators believe the shooting happened within a few hours of that call.

“It’s certainly a drug related homicide,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “That’s all I’m going to say at this point in time.”

Police say they will release more information Thursday evening. A portion of Maryland Street will remain closed, likely through the 6:00 p.m. hour, for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Full police briefing