Police investigate fatal shooting on Harris Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting in Rochester Monday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to Harris Street at Avenue D around 5:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police say the 28-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was driven from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead Monday evening. Police said his identity would be released after family could be notified.

Harris Street is closed from Avenue B to Avenue D for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the RPD Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

