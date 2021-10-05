Police investigate fatal Mount Morris crash

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in the Town of Mount Morris.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a vehicle traveling south on Sonyea Road made a left turn. A pickup truck behind that turning vehicle was hit from behind by another pickup truck, this one towing a flatbed carrying a car. That second pickup truck hit another vehicle in the northbound lane.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A child in that vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say one pickup truck driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The other was not injured.

