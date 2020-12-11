Police investigate fatal crash on Dewey Avenue in Greece

(News 8 WROC photo/Emalee Burkhard)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman in her 40s is dead after a crash on Dewey Avenue in Greece.

According to Greece Police, a car was headed northbound on Dewey Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Friday when it left the road, struck the victim, and crashed into a house.

Police say the driver fled the scene, but has since been found.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. Police at the scene say speed was likely a factor.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

