Double shooting on Mazda Terrace in Rochester latest in markedly violent year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Mazda Terrace in Rochester.

According to investigators, a woman was inside a house and a man was on the porch when they were both shot. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The victims, both 28 years old, were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday evening.

The shooting is the latest in a markedly violent year, which has thus far included more than 100 shootings with more than 130 victims, according to Rochester police data.

“Obviously everyone’s troubled about the amount of violence that we’ve seen,” said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department, on-scene of the Mazda Terrace shooting.

“It’s certainly something we’re very concerned about, as I’m sure all of you are and the public is as well,” said Capt. Tauriello.

The Madza Terrace shooting comes on the heels of a Tuesday shooting at a church on Merrimac Street, which left a 47-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It feels scary sometimes,” said Paul Lawrence, a neighbor who lives near the church, “because most of the time it’s all over the place, everywhere you go, you see it.”

Authorities hosted a gun buyback Wednesday afternoon to try

“It avoids like an unwanted gun that’s maybe not monitored very closely from falling into the wrong hands,” said Ted O’Brien, Assistant Attorney General with the state’s Rochester office. “That’s something we try to avoid having happen.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.