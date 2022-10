Creek at the scene in Lakeville. (News 8 WROC Photo)



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dead body was found in a Lakeville creek, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning.

Deputies with LCSO said that a man was located in the creek by the five corners in Lakeville. They said the preliminary cause does not appear to be criminal in nature.

As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.

