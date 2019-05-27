Local News

Police investigate Aurora St. shooting

one suspect arrested

Posted: May 26, 2019 10:03 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 10:03 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) -     One man was shot today on Aurora street in Rochester. Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. During that time, they say the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. One suspect was arrested. 
             Police also stopped a car on the nearby Rosemary Street, and say there were people in the car who may have had information related to the shooting.

