Police investigate Aurora St. shooting
one suspect arrested
Rochester, NY (WROC) - One man was shot today on Aurora street in Rochester. Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. During that time, they say the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. One suspect was arrested.
Police also stopped a car on the nearby Rosemary Street, and say there were people in the car who may have had information related to the shooting.
More Stories
-
A gorgeous Memorial Day is in store with temperatures in the lower…
-
-
Watch: Rochester's own Pete Dupre, a 96-year-old World War II…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.