Police investigate Aurora St. shooting

Rochester, NY (WROC) - One man was shot today on Aurora street in Rochester. Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. During that time, they say the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. One suspect was arrested.

Police also stopped a car on the nearby Rosemary Street, and say there were people in the car who may have had information related to the shooting.