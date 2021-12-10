Police investigation underway in Newark after deceased body found

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Newark Police Department have launched an investigation on the dearth of an individual, whose body was found on Marie Avenue in the Village of Newark Friday.

Officials say that a passing driver called 911 to report the body in the road around 7:10 a.m.

The body of the deceased person was identified as male by authorities.

Newark Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.