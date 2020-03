EAST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A section of Route 5 and Route 20 in East Bloomfield was closed until around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after police said a tractor trailer rolled over and struck a utility pole.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and it’s unclear what caused the crash. According to the Rochester Gas & Electric website, about 50 people are without power in that area.

News 8 WROC has reached out to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and are currently waiting to hear back.