NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man found dead in a roadway last week as Byron Wilder, 46.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wilder was found in the road on Marie Avenue in Newark around 7:00 Friday morning. Investigators believe the victim was killed sometime overnight.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lt. Ryndock at 315-946-9711.