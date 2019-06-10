Police identify man who was shot and killed in Ogden

Police have identified the man who they say was shot and killed in a home in Ogden early Sunday morning.

Ogden police say Timothy O’Neil, 35, of 99 Forest Meadow Trail was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. He had multiple gunshot wounds. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police say they received multiple calls from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots.

Two others were in the residence when the crime occurred, police believe they are roommates of the victim.

One of the roommates, Quinton O’Connor, had been charged with second-degree murder and was arraigned in Ogden Court Sunday afternoon. He is currently in Monroe County Jail.

The other roommate was detained and released. Police say he’s cooperating.

A preliminary hearing will be held within 72 hours for O’Connor. Police say they are still investigating what led to the altercation.