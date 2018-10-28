Local News

Police identify bicyclist hit on Chili Ave, truck located

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 02:32 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 06:32 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The bicyclist hit by a truck on Chili Avenue on Friday remains in critical condition. Rochester Police officers identified the victim as Tyler Dellaposta, 25, of Gates.

Officers were able to locate the truck involved on Sunday morning.

According to officers, the truck hit Dellaposta in the area of Lozier Street around 9:30 a.m. But, instead of stopping, police say the driver took off.

We're told the driver also hit two parked cars along the road. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected