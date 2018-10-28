Police identify bicyclist hit on Chili Ave, truck located

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The bicyclist hit by a truck on Chili Avenue on Friday remains in critical condition. Rochester Police officers identified the victim as Tyler Dellaposta, 25, of Gates.

Officers were able to locate the truck involved on Sunday morning.

According to officers, the truck hit Dellaposta in the area of Lozier Street around 9:30 a.m. But, instead of stopping, police say the driver took off.

We're told the driver also hit two parked cars along the road.

The investigation remains ongoing.