Police ID woman killed in gates crash

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the driver from the fatal crash on Monday on route 531 in Gates.

Officials said 43-year-old Kathryn Slattery, of Brockport was killed when her car left the road and went into a ravine.

The car hit a tree and Slattery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the car are in guarded, but stable condition. Their names are not being released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but officers reminded drivers to use caution when traveling on snowy and icy roadways.