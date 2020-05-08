Police ID victims from fatal head-on crash into dump truck on Route 96

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Farmington.

62-year-old Chris Wickum and his 83-year-old mother Shirley Skipper were in the car that crashed into a dump truck on Route 96. Both were killed in the impact.

Officials say the sedan crossed over into the eastbound lane of Route 96, near Kyte Road, and hit a dump truck head on around 11 a.m. on the Farmington/Manchester town line.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.