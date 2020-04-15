1  of  75
Police ID victim in Clifford Avenue shooting on Sunday

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on Clifford Avenue on Sunday.

24-year-old Justin McMillian was killed in a triple shooting. Two other victims of that incident were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment.

Throughout the day on Sunday, nearly 200 people gathered to remember McMillian — which has cause controversy, disobeying the social distancing guidelines.

In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren said she drove by the vigil, but to decided to allow the community to mourn. However several first responders said allowing the gatherings is putting them at risk.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo reiterating no large gatherings, after a large vigil in Rochester

“Something like this, just it undermines our efforts, and it puts our members in harms ways,’ Firefighter Union President Eddie Santiago said.

Leaders from ‘Agenda Us Now’, a community empowerment group in the area, says while getting together to grieve is still important, COVID-19 has brought changes.

“I do want to make sure i feel connected with my community when I loose a loved one. However during a pandemic health should be used as the number one priority,” said Amber, one of the founders of the organization.

Going forward, Warren said there will be no more large gatherings for the shooting victim.

