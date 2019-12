CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in the single car crash on Saturday.

The driver was 62-year-old William Sperr.

The accident took place on Route 259 near Bowen Road. According to police, Sperr crossed into the northbound lane before ending in a ditch, striking a pole and flipping the truck over.

Sperr did not have any passengers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.