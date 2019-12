FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was killed in a rollover crash.

55-year-old Richard Scot Ishmael of Bergen died while driving a tractor trailer on State Route Five.

According to officers, while making a turn, the trailer left the roadway and caused it to rollover.

Deputies said it happened on Telephone Road near the intersection of Avon-Caledonia Road Friday morning.