Police: Hatchet believed to have caused life-threatening injuries for woman in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say they believe a hatchet caused a woman to suffer life-threatening injuries overnight in the city.

Authorities say officers responded to the 100 block of Chili Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday where they located a 47-year-old woman with “significant injuries.”

Police say they believe the injuries were caused by a hatchet.

Officials say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

