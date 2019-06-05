Police: Gantt distracted, ran stop sign before crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Assemblyman David Gantt was cited in a crash on May 30.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Assemblyman David Gantt was distracted behind the wheel when he blew through a stop sign and crashed into a van filled with 6 people including 4 kids last week, according to an incident report.

The report does not disclose what was distracting Gantt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Central Park and First St. in Rochester on Thursday evening.

Rochester Police say Gantt was driving a sedan south on First St. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the back end of a van traveling east on Central Park.

Gantt is the chair of the Assembly's transportation committee.

Police say all 6 passengers of the van were treated at Rochester General Hospital.

Gantt was cited for disobeying a traffic device and police say a DWI test was negative.