ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were able to confirm damage to the front door of the café and cleared the inside of any intruders.

The owners of the café did not notice anything was taken.

Officers will be canvassing the area for any possible evidence and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.