Once again, we find ourselves in the midst of a gorgeous early August afternoon across WNY. Temperatures have struggled to climb out of the lower and middle 70s with abundant sunshine. This air mass is also dry, and humidity levels remain low. Temperatures will tumble back into the 50s overnight tonight, but the fall will be buffered by a blanket of cloud cover encroaching from the south.

A few showers will be possible by morning as a piece of upper level energy swings through. The greatest chance of rain will fall generally south of the Thruway, but everyone is fair game for a few drops. Across the Finger Lakes, rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out with some of the heavier action. The morning appears to be the best chance for rain, but a couple leftover showers will develop into the afternoon, keeping an isolated rain chance through the course of the day. Between the showers and clouds, we'll likely fail to get out of the 70s tomorrow, marking the fourth straight day we haven't seen 80.