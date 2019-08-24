Police conduct search for suspect in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Police conducted a search for a suspect in Irondequoit Friday night.

It’s unclear what sparked the search but police have confirmed that they are searching both the Irondequoit Bay and the woods around the area of Shore Drive for someone.

Police say that the suspect who was driving a car pulled over and jumped into the bay. The passenger of the car was taken into custody.

Police began to search the water but then believed the suspect is in the woods.

