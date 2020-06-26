Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

A first: Rochester Police Chief sits with full Police Accountability Board

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary sat down for a public meeting with the Police Accountability Board Thursday evening.

“And that’s what we have to be able to do. We have to see each other,” said Chief Singletary.

The discussion was often polite. The major questions focused on board disciplinary powers, and the role of their relationship going forward. The Chief says that’s still being litigated. 

“Once that has been determined by the courts, I think that’s when we can have those conversations as to what involvement the PAB will have in any type of process,” he says.

Shani Wilson, Chair of the PAB later asked, “What would you like the public to know about recent events, especially around excessive force and defunding police?”

MORE | RPD to lose millions in funding, removed from RCSD schools after City Council passes budget

Singletary says excessive force needs to be looked at case by case, but should not be tolerated, especially in the case of George Floyd in Minnesota. When it comes to defunding, he advocates reform and investing in police. He says that will lead to a stronger community.

“When you invest in a police department … You want to give your officers the best tools to go out there to do the job they need to do when dealing with the public,” he says.

Other questions focused on mental stress for police, dealing with minors, and improving public perception of police in the community. While some answers either couldn’t be discussed, or rely on the pending court decision of the PAB-RPD relationship, all agreed exchanges like this can result in many positives going forward. 

“We need to be able to push the envelope forward, and we push the envelope forward by having conversations, dialogue and actions that follow,” says Singletary.

To watch the full meeting, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss