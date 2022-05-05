ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to the School of the Arts in Rochester Thursday, for reports of a trespasser on school grounds.

According to investigators, initial calls came in around 3:30 p.m., claiming trespassers were attempting to fight students. Officers on scene found at least one person “who does not belong on school grounds” entered the school and tried to fight an adult.

Police said no one was injured. The school district is aware of the incident. The Rochester Police Department’s investigation is continuing.