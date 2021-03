Similar to today, the sun will be deceiving on Friday as temperatures hover nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year. Temperatures overnight will drop from the 20s into the teens under partly cloudy skies, but increasing winds out of the northwest will make it feel like the teens and single digits waking up on Friday. Grab the extra layers, because the wintry feel is sticking around all through this weekend.

High pressure will keep things mostly quiet around WNY for the first part of Friday, while a disturbance to our north will slowly creep southward and bring just enough lift for some snow showers late Friday into Saturday. Most of this snow will be a nuisance if anything with minimal accumulations on the order of an inch or so, possibly a few inches in the steadiest bands. This may leave you brushing off the car on Saturday as snow showers and clouds linger through the day. Besides the few lingering flurries both afternoons should be spent mostly flake free with increasing sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 20s.