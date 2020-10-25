Police called to 3 shootings October 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department were called to three separate shootings and one stabbing on Saturday evening.

The first shooting took place on Taylor Street just before 8 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a house. While investigating, officers learned a 31-year-old man had been shot at least one time in his torso. According to officers, the victim drove himself to LeFrois Street where he called 911. AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The second shooting took place in the area of Henion Street and West Main Street at around 9:14 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle transported a 23-year-old man from Rochester to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The third shooting took place on Sobieski Street at around 9:30 p.m. Officers say a vehicle and house were struck but no one was injured.