Police ask for help searching for missing Perinton man with dementia

(Photo provided. by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who has dementia.

Gerald Ross is described as a 73 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches, short gray hair wearing a navy blue sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2020 Chevy Trax with a New York license plate reading JSC6593.

Ross left his house, near Woodcliff Drive and Route 250 around 9 a.m., and hasn’t been seen since. He was likely trying to go to RT 250/RT 31 for coffee and a paper. 

According to the MCSO, he may also drive to the following areas: Mile Square Road or Turk Hill/Pebble Hill Road.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Ross or the vehicle to call 911.

