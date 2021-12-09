Police arrest suspect after multiple food delivery robberies

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police took a suspect into custody Thursday, after two food delivery drivers were robbed in Rochester.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old food delivery person was punched in the head and robbed in the area of Niagara Street between Bay Street and Central Park on the evening of December 1.

Police say 4 days later, a 56-year-old food delivery driver was sitting in her car on Seventh Street when a man opened her car door, punched her in the face multiple times, and stole cash.

De-Vante Hines, 29, was arrested as a part of the investigation and charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny on Thursday. According to police, Hines is currently on parole for Robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss