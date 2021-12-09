Police arrest suspect after multiple food delivery robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police took a suspect into custody Thursday, after two food delivery drivers were robbed in Rochester.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old food delivery person was punched in the head and robbed in the area of Niagara Street between Bay Street and Central Park on the evening of December 1.

Police say 4 days later, a 56-year-old food delivery driver was sitting in her car on Seventh Street when a man opened her car door, punched her in the face multiple times, and stole cash.

De-Vante Hines, 29, was arrested as a part of the investigation and charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny on Thursday. According to police, Hines is currently on parole for Robbery.