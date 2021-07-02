Police arrest man after Pittsford burglary

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 61-year-old James Boston, or Rochester, and have charged him with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and resisting arrest.

Deputies found Boston had a gun in his possession while being taken into custody. Boston was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Original: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a burglary in the area of Marsh Road in Pittsford on Friday afternoon.

According to the MCSO, a deputy was nearby on a suspicious vehicle call when a 911 call came in for a burglary in progress. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was last seen fleeing on foot.

Police used a helicopter and a K9 unit to search the area for hours. The suspect was not found.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911.

