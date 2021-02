TOPSHOT – Rochester Police use pepper spray, “less-lethal” munitions and teargas on protesters in Rochester, New York, on September 5, 2020, on the fourth night of protest following the release of video showing the death of Daniel Prude. – Prude, a 41-year-old African American who had mental health issues, died of asphyxiation after police arrested him on March 23, 2020, in Rochester. (Photo by Maranie R. STAAB / AFP) (Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board will hold an oversight hearing on the Rochester Police Department’s new protest policies on Thursday.

According to a tweet from the PAB, board members will ask questions about Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan’s new department plan on policing mass gatherings.

What are the RPD's new protest policies all about? What do they mean for demonstrations in Rochester? How will they keep Rochesterians safe? To hear the RPD answer these questions and more, tune in Thursday at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/ZqoNOSFX9j — Rochester Police Accountability Board (@RochesterPAB) February 9, 2021

The hearing will beheld at 6:30 p.m.