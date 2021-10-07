Police Accountability Board says new job site launch is successful

ROCESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday evening, Rochester’s Police Accountability Board shared updates on their recruitment and hiring effort.



While many have showed interest in available jobs at the PAB, Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds says the recruitment process is far from over.

“The recruitment is going well. ROCPAB.org launched last week, we have gotten hundreds of emails,” he said. “I think the initial pace of the day is about 100 emails a day from people reaching out to learn more about jobs, to apply for our jobs. That’s phenomenal and its thanks to the hard work of people in the alliance, board members and especially our staff.

“That doesn’t mean our recruitment process it over,” he continued. “Far from it. We have so much more work to do and we need all the help of anyone watching this board meeting to make sure you’re going on (our site), looking over those jobs, sending them to your friends, family, and neighbors.”

Dwyer Reynolds says the hiring process will start once the recruitment phase is over, and that special panels have been convened to review each applicant.