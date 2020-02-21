Police Accountability Board continues to work out procedures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board met once again on Thursday evening to hammer out some bylaws and procedures.

All this happening while the courts decide whether the board can do what it was designed to do — to punish officers found to have engaged in misconduct.

Since those bylaws will dictate the board’s actions for years to come, members want to take their time. The board’s interim chair, Shani Wilson, said they are hoping to have the bylaws approved in the next few weeks.

“I think we’re ready to work,” Wilson said. “We’re working. We’re being very intentional and very deliberate about how we want to do this. And that means that bylaws and executive director are being paid very special attention to. So we’re not going anywhere, we’re here, we’re working, no matter what.”

The board also is working to finalize the job description for its executive director.