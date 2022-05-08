ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to two shootings overnight Sunday. The first one happened on Alphonse Street near Thomas Street at around 2:30 a.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 36-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in his lower body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the RPD, during the preliminary investigation a person of interest was located.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two parties and there is no cause for concern for local citizens,” the RPD said.

The second shooting took place at around the same time on Ferncliffe Drive near Clifford Avenue. Officers located evidence of gunshots that had been fired in the area upon their arrival.

The RPD said a 28-year-old woman from Rochester was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. She had been shot at least one time in her upper body. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting on Ferncliffe Drive. Both shootings are under investigation.